Greggs to open new Aberdeen store

A popular bakery chain has plans to open a new store in Aberdeen.

Greggs announced that it is looking for staff for a new outlet in Dyce.

The firm said it’s currently scouting locations in the area – sparking speculation the firm could take over the old Royal Bank of Scotland building on Burnside Drive.

Currently there are six stores in Aberdeen, and others in Westhill, Stonehaven and Inverurie.

A Greggs spokesman said: “We’re looking into opening a new shop in Dyce next year and will have more information about exactly where and when in the near future.”

The former RBS site has lain vacant since the bank closed in 2018.

Plans to split the site into two units, one a takeaway and the other a sandwich bar, were approved by Aberdeen City Council last month.

In the application, RP Planning Ltd, on behalf of West Coast Estates Ltd, said they were searching for a sandwich bar “like Greggs” to take up a lease.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A planning statement to support the application, said: “Unit 2 could be used as a sandwich bar, such as Greggs, where the use of the unit would include the sale of cold and reheated food (prepared elsewhere) and hot drinks for consumption off the premises.”

But the idea for a new use of the Dyce property has sparked fears over the potential noise, smell, litter and the long opening hours.

Dr Bill Harrison, of Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council, has written an objection letter and said while they welcomed the idea of bringing the bank back into use he is worried about the impact it could have on the area.

He said: “We strongly welcome the proposed reuse of the former RBS building for commercial use, and we recognise this application is speculative, but we cannot support the possible reuse of one of the units as a hot food takeaway due to noise, smell, litter and long hours of operation which will have an unacceptable effect on residential amenity.”