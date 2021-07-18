Greenpeace sails into Aberdeen Harbour with sights set on Beatrice Windfarm

The Greenpeace Rainbow Warrior III ship is in Aberdeen Harbour as part of its Just Transition Tour.

The campaign calls on government to train oil and gas workers for a smooth transition to renewable energy schemes.

The 190-ft vessel will moor overnight in Aberdeen before heading for Wick with sights set on the 84-turbine Beatrice offshore windfarm sitting lying nine miles off the Caithness coast.

The intrepid crew are keen to assess “the challenges and opportunities” facing the platforms’ workers.

Political plea

Greenpeace UK’s oil campaign leader Mel Evans, head said offshore workers had their full support.

He added: They have powered our economy through difficult times and they have plenty of transferable skills which will be vital to our transition to renewable energy.

“Politicians must sit down with offshore workers and take urgent action to make the funds, retraining opportunities and jobs available to make Scotland’s clean energy transition a success.”

Earlier this month, environmentalists visited Inverness, Aberdeen and Dundee with a 42ft wind turbine blade inviting politicians, oil workers, and the public to #SignTheBlade in support of a “just transition”.

Ship technology

Greenpeace uses Rainbow Warrior III in its environmental awareness campaigns.

The ship provides a functional platform for campaigns and can be deployed on campaign operations worldwide and used for research activities.

It has a helicopter landing facility and the capacity to carry and launch inflatable boats.