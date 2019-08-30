Friday, August 30th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Greenpeace rig protest highlights operators’ climate concerns

by Allister Thomas
30/08/2019, 9:13 am Updated: 30/08/2019, 9:13 am
Greenpeace activists occupied the Paul B Loyd Jr rig earlier this year
Greenpeace’s recent occupation of a North Sea rig highlights some of the immediate and practical concerns firms have on climate change, according to a lawyer.

Neil Smith is the leader of the dispute resolution team at law firm Burness Paull, who was on the panel at Energy Voice’s “Tracking Transition” event last night.

Along with the long-term concerns on climate change, he discussed the practical and commercial reasons for firms to get involved in the discussion.

He referenced the recent Greenpeace protest on a Transocean rig in June by Greenpeace, which was due to head out to a North Sea field operated by BP.

For more on this story visit EnergyVoice.com

