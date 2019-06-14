Greenpeace protestors climb back onto oil rig

Greenpeace activists have climbed aboard a BP-contracted oil rig in the Cromarty Firth again.

The campaign group said this morning that its climbers were “determined to stay for as long as possible”.

Yesterday, two protestors were removed from the Transocean-owned drilling rig following a stand-off with police lasting several hours.

About 10 people have been arrested in connection with the protest, which began on Sunday and has prevented the rig from going out to drill the Vorlich well in the North Sea.