Greenpeace investigation names worst companies for flaring in UK North Sea

A Greenpeace investigation has named the five worst firms for flaring and venting in the UK North Sea, emitting nearly 20million tonnes of CO2 equivalent between 2015-2019.

Repsol Sinopec, Total, Shell, BP and EnQuest are in the top five, according to environmental information requests made by the activist group to BEIS.

The data does not include 2020, which Greenpeace conceded is “likely to reflect a fall in overall oil and gas production due to the pandemic”.

However, with non-emergency flaring banned over in Norway since the 1970s, the group said the UK Government is “asleep at the wheel”.