Greenpeace claims to find North Sea methane leak that’s been active for 30 years

Environmental activists claim to have found a methane leak in the North Sea that was caused by a “blow-out” during drilling operations 30 years ago.

Researchers on board Greenpeace’s Esperanza ship used a remotely operated vehicle to film two of the gas-emitting craters around 100 metres below the waves.

The discoveries were made around 200km east of Peterhead.

The group said the leaks are between 50 and 15 meters in diameter and up to 20 and 9 meters deep respectively.

