Green-thinking north-east youngster on mission to pick up litter – and she is only five!

A five-year-old girl is helping tidy up a north-east community after being inspired by beach cleaners.

Kintore Primary School pupil Klara Main goes for walks with her parents twice a week and always comes prepared with a carrier bag and gloves to collect any litter they come across.

Her proud parents, senior document controller Lisa and data applications engineer Carl, are delighted with their daughter’s determination to improve the community.

Lisa, 40, said: “I would say I was very proud and amazed.

“I still think of her as a baby.

“It’s really nice to see her take such an interest in the environment.

“I’m very proud of Klara for setting a wonderful example.”

Carl, 37, said: “We were actually walking around the woods some months ago and she shamed me into picking up some litter, but we had nothing to pick it up with.

“Eventually we did bring a bag and it became infectious and we started picking loads and loads up.

“There’s a mixture. Dog poo in the bags, then you have a tumbleweed of wrappers that get dropped into the woods.

Lisa added: “There’s alcohol cans and plastic bottles.”

Carl added: “Everything you can think of.”

Lisa said she’d taken to social media to share Klara’s productive hobby.

She said: “A lot of people are guilty of littering and leaving their dog mess lying about.

“It was to highlight that we’re noticing that and also to highlight the fact Klara is only five, is noticing the litter and is wanting to do something about it.

“I thought maybe we could get a group clean-up session with some other children.”

Klara has so far collected around half a dozen bags of rubbish, but it’s been a source of frustration for them that every time they go back to the woods there is more litter.

Carl said: “The council were talking about getting a volunteer group to pick up the litter in the woods.

“They put a table bench which actually attracts people who just drop stuff every time.

“Now that we’ve started picking it up it’s quite frustrating.

Carl said Klara first tried her hand at litter picking around half a year ago but had gotten more into it in the last couple of months.

He said: “Klara’s interest started down at Aberdeen Beach when there were people going along collecting rubbish and she asked me why they were doing that.”

Now she regularly dons a pair of gloves and a shopping bag to go out and clear up rubbish.

Lisa said: “She also takes her scooter because she can hang the shopping bag on the handle.”

Carl said: “Everyone goes out on walks and you want to enjoy it. The last thing you want to find is plastic everywhere.”

And the family have also been recycling what they can from what they collect.

Lisa said: “That’s something we’re trying to encourage Klara to do and explain to her how things are recycled.”