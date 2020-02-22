Green light given for vehicle-sales pod in Aberdeen supermarket car park

A vehicle-sales pod can be put up on the car park of a city supermarket – but can only stay for three years.

That is the decision of Aberdeen City Council after Morrisons applied for permission to site a prefabricated unit on the car park of its King Street store in Aberdeen.

According to documents sent to the council and displayed on its website, the pod will be operated by WeBuyAnyCar.com

People can get online quotations for the sale of their car and take them to the pod to sell it.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The company would make use of 13 parking spaces.

A new council report said nobody formally objected to the application.

The report said the pod would not conflict with council planning policy and so permission for it was granted.

A condition is “the temporary building shall not remain after a period of three years, expiring on February 13 2023”.