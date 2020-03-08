Green light given for north-east memorial garden in honour of ‘Scottish Samurai’

Plans for a memorial garden dedicated to a north-east industrialist are to go on display.

Thomas Blake Glover was born at 15 Commerce Street, Fraserburgh, in 1838 but the building no longer stands and the site has been vacant since the Second World War.

It is hoped the overgrown space where the building once stood can be given a new lease of life as a dedication to him.

Glover was instrumental in the development of Japan as an industrial nation in the late 19th Century and was known as the Scottish Samurai.

He made his fortune selling ships and arms, found potential in his shipyard for repairs and it was leased to Mitsubishi in 1884.

The designers behind the project are hosting an event to showcase the blueprints at the Faithlie Centre in Fraserburgh.

It takes place at the Kirk Brae venue on Wednesday, March 11 between 1pm and 8pm.