Green light for sympathetic revamp of historic north-east primary school

Plans to sympathetically revamp parts of a north-east primary school have been the green light.

A flat roof and a toilet block will be revamped as part of the project at the C-listed Arduthie Primary in Stonehaven.

Council bosses applied for permission to carry out the repairs in August with the scheme focused on a wing between the main building and Queen’s Road.

The design statement said that part of the building had suffered “inappropriate measures” previously.

Stonework on a toilet block would also be repaired as part of the scheme.

A report by local authority planning bosses said the changes were important to help with the school’s “long-term future”

It said: “The school is a key feature in this part of the Stonehaven Conservation Area and ongoing repairs and maintenance are essential to secure its long-term future.

“The design and materials used within conservation areas must be of the highest quality.

“In this case the damaged mullions would be replaced with matching sandstone to

retain the character of the building and its contribution to the wider conservation

area.

“Re-roofing and proposed works to hoppers and downpipes would prevent

water ingress and allow the internal finishes to be repaired, preventing further

damage to the structure of the building. Like-for-like replacement would be used

where necessary.”