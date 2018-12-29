Aberdeenshire council green light pub plans

Plans to convert a disused north-east steading into a pub have been given the green light.

Proposals had been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to convert the steading outbuilding located adjacent to the vacant Colquhonnie House Hotel in Strathdon into a public house.

And now the local authority has granted permission for the development.

The council’s decision notice stated: “The proposal will provide a small-scale commercial enterprise and reuse an existing disused building and is therefore deemed to be acceptable.”

Planning documents said: “The public house would be formed on the rear eastern wing of the steading complex and accessed via hard standing between the steading and the hotel.”

The applicant behind the planning application is The Lonach Hotel.