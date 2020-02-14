Green light for plans to transform disused Aberdeen school into community hub

Councillors have been urged to approve plans for a community hub on the site of a former secondary school.

The hub, which would be located on land currently occupied by the disused Torry Academy, would house a primary school, community hub and early years facility.

It would also contain associated sport and play facilities.

A portion of granite from the existing school – which was due to be demolished last year but was delayed until the coming spring – will be retained at the site and provide a link to the granite heritage of the area.

The plans for the new hub will be considered by the council’s planning committee next week.

A report to the committee reads: “Overall the planning authority is satisfied with the proposal.

“There are no material considerations that warrant refusal.”