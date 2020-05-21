Green light for new cardiac cath lab at Aberdeen hospital

Plans to fit out a new cardiac catheter laboratory in an Aberdeen hospital have been given the green light.

NHS Grampian applied to Aberdeen City Council for a building warrant to start the fit out of the new lab, which was approved this week.

The £2.5 million lab, known as a cath lab, was approved by the NHS Grampian board in December.

A cath lab is used to visualise the arteries and chambers of patient’s hearts and treat any abnormalities found.

Procedures that can be carried out include right and left heart catheterisation, balloon angioplasty, stent implantation and coronary intravascular ultrasound.

It will be located in Ward 401, which is vacant, and will replace the current wards, which are more than 11 and 14 years old. Although functional, they have outdated technology.

NHS Grampian initially submitted a staged building warrant to Aberdeen City Council in December for enabling works, which were approved in early February.

The fit out is the second stage of works.

It is not yet known when the work will begin.

Originally it was expected to cost around £2.09m, however an extra £450,000 for the initiative was approved at a meeting of the NHS Grampian board in February.

The extra costs were due to changes in the scope of the work, the change in room size and layout and requirements to accommodate a larger air handling unit.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We welcome Aberdeen City Council’s approval of these plans and look forward to starting work at an appropriate time.”