Green flight for £1.45m city flat building

Permission has been given to build a block of flats at the site of a 700-home development.

CALA Homes has been allowed to start work on the three-storey build by Aberdeen City Council.

A building warrant submitted last month was approved by the local authority yesterday, allowing the £1.45 million work to start.

The building, which will house 21 different flats, is part of a development by CALA and Scottish Rural College to build 600 homes, 100 beds of student accommodation and a dedicated educational building for the college.

Plans for the project were approved, pending conditions, in 2014.

This initial warrant will allow works to take place, such as the setting of foundations, drainage and early building work on the ground floor.

CALA hopes to create an “urban village” on the site.