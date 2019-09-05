Green light for development of 216 new homes in Aberdeen

Developers have been given the go-ahead to build more than 200 homes in Aberdeen.

Dandara applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to build 216 properties on a site south of Hazledene Road, on the western outskirts of Countesswells.

Now the council has granted permission for the scheme providing Dandara meets a number of conditions.

The land is currently vacant but was most recently used to store materials associated with the wider development at Pinewood/Hazledene.

Thirteen people had formally objected to the proposal, claiming more vehicle movements would put extra strain on the road network and would create parking problems on Hazledene Drive.

Others said a three-storey block of housing would be inappropriate, a proposed children’s play area would not be big enough and objected to there being a lack of space for small businesses.

But a new council report said no material considerations made by the objectors were of sufficient weight to reject permission.

It added: “The principle of residential development on this site is well established through its allocation in previous iterations of the Aberdeen local development plan and the previous granting of planning permission.

“The proposal is considered to be consistent with (council policy).

“It incorporates an appropriate quantity of landscaped open space which safeguards existing trees.

“The site is adequately accessible and makes appropriate footpath connections to the surrounding core paths network.” Dandara did not respond to an Evening Express invitation to comment.

However, in a previous report to the council, its agent handling the planning application said the scheme would cater for Aberdeen’s “strong demand” for housing.

It added: “It was felt the dwellings should range from two-bedroom apartments through to five-storey detached dwellings but with a greater emphasis on smaller-occupation dwellings.

“There can be no doubt the unit mix proposed, in addition to that already delivered, provides a much greater variety of housing choice and type, which caters to all aspects of the market including single people, families, elderly and disabled.”

“The development proposed has been designed to the highest standard to ensure it is sympathetic to the existing residential area buildings while complementing and providing an attractive addition to the local area.

“It would also encourage sustainable travel.”