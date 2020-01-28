Green light given for road to Aberdeen cafe

Retrospective planning permission has been granted for an access road to a park cafe.

Plans had been lodged with Aberdeen City Council for the formation of a service road with gate and fence, as well as a change of use from public park area to service road with associated landscaping at the Duthie Park Cafe.

The application was partly retrospective.

Planning documents state: “The road was formed by the Aberdeen City Council links and parks department as part of the previously approved planning application for the refurbishment and extension to the existing cafe.

“The service road was originally included in the building planning application but we were advised by the planning department to remove it to allow the permission to be granted.

“This was done but the partially completed road remains in place.”