Green light for Aberdeen pub’s late-night opening plans

An Aberdeen community’s pub has been granted permission to stay open an hour later on Friday and Saturday nights.

Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board approved an application submitted by The Langdykes pub in Cove, which wants to extend its closing time until 1am on Friday and Saturdays.

The pub sought the additional hour to accommodate weekend karaoke and discos.

Cove and Altens Community Council objected to the proposal, arguing it would lead to an increased potential for noise and disturbance and could impact negatively on neighbouring residents.

A solicitor representing the venue said the community council had been provided with a phone number for the owner of the pub should they ever want to share any concerns.

The board unanimously agreed to approve the application when it met at the Town House yesterday.

