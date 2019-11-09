Green honour for Aberdeen chipper

A fish and chip shop is celebrating after being awarded a prestigious environmental honour.

Lows Traditional Fish and Chips at Berryden Retail Park and in Westhill can display the blue fish label on its menus as well as a sustainable fish certificate.

The company has been awarded the honour by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) for putting sustainable fish on its menus.

The label can only be applied to wild fish or seafood from fisheries certified to the MSC standard, a scientific measure of sustainable fishing.

Alex Walker from Lows said it was important to back the campaign.

He said: “In Aberdeen, haddock is the preferred fish of choice for our customers.

“We firmly believe the key to a prosperous future is through sustainable fishing methods so we can keep fish stocks in a healthy condition.”