Green group hits out over plans to dual A96

A campaign group has hit out at the environmental impact of dualling a major north-east road.

The A96 Action group has said options under consideration for the road would lead to environmental damage.

Transport Scotland is appraising options for the dualling of the route east of Huntly.

A96 Action has called for the Government organisation to upgrade the existing route rather than building a completely new road.

The community group of concerned residents said the options being considered were environmentally damaging and called into question the sustainability of the proposals.

Routes under examination by Transport Scotland involve a potential 28-mile stretch of grade-separated dual carriageway with a new bridge across the River Don at Kintore.

Action A96 said it is prime agricultural land that would be destroyed.

Dr Astley Hastings, a member of the group who has been studying the environmental impact, said: “I was looking the impact of dualling the whole of the A96.

“The problem with it is they are not using the existing infrastructure.

“They are going to have to build on greenfield sites and they will go through some of the best agricultural land in Scotland.

“It will emit a large amount of greenhouse gas to build the route.

“It doesn’t make any economic sense or any practical sense.”

Transport Scotland unveiled various options for the section of the road between Huntly and Inverurie last year.

A spokeswoman for the Government body said: “We are currently undertaking the development and assessment of route options for the A96 dualling east of Huntly to Aberdeen scheme.

“Re-use of the existing route between east of Huntly and Aberdeen has been investigated thoroughly but is not possible on the section at Inverurie given a number of factors, such as the existing trunk road alignment, the impact on existing roadside properties, as well as the high number of junctions and accesses.

“Transport Scotland aims to reduce emissions from transport in ways that promote sustainable environmental and socio-economic wellbeing.

“Independent research showed that, as low-emission technology accelerates, we will be able to accommodate increased transport demand and reduced emissions.”