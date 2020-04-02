Green-fingered employees help Aberdeen residents through coronavirus lockdown

Aberdeen City Council has released videos teaching residents about gardening or nature-watching from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The local authority has made the first episodes in the special series available on its social media channels.

The informative videos feature council gardeners and countryside rangers, and are being filmed at employees’ own homes while they follow government guidelines on social distancing.

They are being created to help people continue to enjoy gardening and nature-watching despite the lockdown.

The first two videos star environmental chargehand Danny Shand – who also hosts a regular vlog called The Council Gardener – and countryside ranger service manager Ian Talboys.

Danny said: “The videos will provide a few tips and ideas you can do from home to get growing in your garden during this difficult time for everybody.

“Hopefully the videos and what we plant will add a bit of colour and interest to your day.”

Ian said: “Now many of us are working from home we may not be able to get out to our favourite walk or wildlife site but it is amazing what you can see in your own back garden or on your local walk.

“We want to share what we have in our ordinary gardens to encourage others to take a closer look at nature on their doorstep.”

In the videos, members of the public are encouraged to get in touch with their own questions, findings or photos.