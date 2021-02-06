Green energy boost for north-east water supplies

A £275,000 project to install 740 solar panels has been completed at a north-east drinking water service reservoir.

With a capacity of 300 kilowatts, around half of the solar energy generated at Scottish Water’s Craigie site near Newmachar will be used to supply drinking water for more than 6,000 homes and businesses between Bridge of Don and Ellon.

The other half will be exported to the grid – contributing to the growing availability of low carbon electricity for all consumers.

The work has been delivered by the utility’s commercial subsidiary Scottish Water Horizons and its contractor Absolute Solar Wind and Power.

Project manager Ian Piggott said: “Harnessing solar energy is just one of the many ways we are helping to tackle climate change and contributing to Scottish Water’s ambitious target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“The site at Newmachar provides a perfect opportunity to install this technology, which will have a significant positive impact both on the environmental and financial cost of providing clear, fresh and great-tasting drinking water to customers across Aberdeenshire.

“In the years ahead, we will be seeking to develop further, larger renewable energy projects so that self-generated green power can meet all of Scottish Water’s electricity needs.”