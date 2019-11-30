Dog poo poster campaign launches in north-east town

Hopes are high that a poster designed by a primary school pupil will help remind people to pick up after their dogs in a north-east town.

The Green Dog Walkers Stonehaven group worked with the after-school club in the area to create the poster in a bid to encourage positive change.

The poster, which is currently on display in the woods, is planned to go up in more locations across the town.

Group leader Karen Menzies started the project, which is sponsored by the Dunnottar Woodland Park Association, at the start of the year.

She said: “It’s actually a national scheme – we are lucky that our council will fund it.

“You can sign the pledge and you get free dog poo bags and a green gift for your dog to wear to show that your dog is a green dog.

“It provides a bit of friendly pressure for people to pick up their dog’s poo when out and about.”

Karen said that normal posters have been used reminding people to clean up after their pets but it was thought that one designed by a child might have more impact.

A competition was then run for youngsters to design a poster, with the winning entry picked to be displayed.

Karen added: “I used to live in Glasgow and they used children’s posters there which I think were much more effective.

“We just ran a competition with the after-school club and a little girl’s submission was selected. It describes it well.

“We think this was an excellent effort and gets our message across very clearly.”

Karen decided to begin the initiative after the fairy woods started, which saw a series of miniature, colourful fairy and elf doors appear on trees in the area to raise awareness of local history. The popular trail of the doors takes about 20 minutes to complete.

As there was a higher number of youngsters in the area, it was hoped it would be kept tidier for those visiting.

Karen said: “There were a lot more children and we wanted to keep it clean. We cleaned it and did a poo count, then went back three months later to do the same and there was a noticeable difference.

“The posters are just up in the woods at the moment but I’m hoping to put them around Stonehaven.

“I’ve asked people on Facebook which areas they would like to see them in but it depends where I can put them because there aren’t notice boards everywhere.”

Those who are signed up to the scheme can pick up free bags from the large Co-op supermarket and the Co-op on Redcloak Drive, as well as the council offices on Arduthie Road.

To sign the pledge and become a member of the Green Dog Walkers, visit the Stonehaven local authority office at any time while it is open to the public.

Sign-up events are also occasionally held by the group.

Any complaints about individual dog-fouling incidents should be made to the Aberdeenshire Council environmental health team.