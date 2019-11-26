Great start for Original 106 Christmas appeal

Staff at an Aberdeen charity have praised the generosity of the people of the north-east in backing a festive appeal.

Donations are being collected for the Original 106 Christmas appeal in aid of Cfine, which is backed by the Evening Express.

The appeal, which was launched just over a week ago, will run until Hogmanay.

Cfine wants donations of food to help families battling poverty in Aberdeen and throughout the north-east.

It then hands out emergency parcels of goods to anyone living below the breadline across the region.

Christine McLean, pantry development worker with Cfine, said the appeal is already proving to be a success and people are responding.

She spoke to one woman who did not want to donate food but instead wanted to pay for one family’s entire festive feast.

Ms McLean said: “We had a lovely phone call one morning from a lady who heard the Original appeal.

“She phoned me and said she and her partner were on a sticky wicket once and would like to help.

“She said she did not want to put in a carrier bag to the appeal but would like to help a family.

“She is paying for another family’s Christmas and Boxing Day lunch because she heard on it Original.

“When we say these things, folk think we are full of nonsense and we are exaggerating, but we are not.

“It comes down to the kindness of ordinary people listening to the radio.”

Nicky McKay, who is a development worker based at Cfine’s Poynernook Road headquarters, said the appeal comes at a time when they expect to see demand for their food rocket.

She said: “Every year we get more and more from Original.

“This year, because of Universal Credit and numbers of people coming through our doors, we are expecting this Christmas to double if not treble.

“We think it is only going to get worse, with more food parcels being given out.”

The appeal brought in 20 tonnes of food last year.

All donations should be made to Original 106’s offices at Marischal Square, Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

Larger-scale donations can be dropped off at the delivery entrance of Marischal Square, accessed from Flourmill Lane.

The final date for donations is Tuesday December 31 at 1pm.