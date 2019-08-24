Thousands set to take part in Great Aberdeen Run

Thousands of people will be pounding the streets of the city this weekend at the Great Aberdeen Run.

Competitors will be taking on the challenge of completing a half marathon, 10K or family run at the popular event.

They will be cheered on their way with special waves from staff at Aberdeen University, Police Scotland, Jog Scotland and Aberdeen Football Club.

The AFC Red Wave will involve 1,000 people turning up to support all the participants, including all the supporters and staff from the club who have signed up to take part.

Fans from the age of 12 to 76 will be running both the 10K and half marathon.

Dons legend Joe Harper will be honorary starter for the Red Wave which has proved so popular in the past that other professional football clubs have created their own waves at similar events across the country.

There will be 5,000 people taking part in the Simplyhealth Great Run in Aberdeen on Sunday.

An Aberdeen FC spokesman said: “Sunday is set to be a veritable sea of red which will be a magnificent sight for what should be a great mix of fun and healthy activity and fantastic for the Aberdeen FC Community Trust which does so much good here in the north-east.

“Having Joe Harper, AFC’s all-time top scorer, with 205 goals for the club, to see the runners off will only add to the occasion and spur on those taking part to hopefully record a personal best for the event.

“On behalf of AFC and AFCCT, I would like to thank everyone who is participating in the AFC Wave for their generosity. It really is appreciated.”

The traffic-free courses showcase many of the city’s key historic buildings and landmarks such as the Castlegate, Beach Ballroom, Brig O’Balgownie and Marischal College.

Part of the half marathon will be routed through Seaton Park and will take runners past St Machar’s Cathedral and along the cobbled streets of the old town.

Aberdeen City Council depute provost Jennifer Stewart, Chris Foy from VisitAberdeenshire and Councillor John Reynolds are also carrying out starter duties at the event. The run is staged in partnership with Aberdeen City Council, Celebrate Aberdeen, VisitAberdeenshire, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Aberdeen Inspired.

Jayne Fearn, Simplyhealth Great Run manager, said: “The Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run is perfect for families who want to enjoy happier, healthier lives through being active together, and Simplyhealth will be supporting you every step of the way.

“Good luck to everyone taking part. We look forward to seeing you at the finish line to celebrate your amazing achievements.”

For more information, visit greatrun.org/Aberdeen