Aberdeen’s Grampian Pride festival to be bigger and better in 2020

A popular Aberdeen festival is to return next year – and promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Grampian Pride, which is now in its third year, has confirmed the date of the parade and entertainment will be May 30.

The celebrations will begin with a parade down Union Street, leaving from Holburn Junction at 11am and finishing at Marischal College at noon.

Following this, the entertainment village will take place from 1pm until 9pm – an hour later than previous years.

Grampian Pride’s organiser Deejay Bullock said: “It’s going to be on for an extra hour, which will take away from the gap between the entertainment and the after parties.

“We’re hoping that people will go into town and get some food in the Grampian Pride partner restaurants, between the end of the festival and the after parties.”

Next year, the festival will be moving locations, across the Queen’s Links to beside Codona’s.

Deejay added: “It’ll be a bit longer, and there’ll be some rides as well.

“It’s just building on the feedback that we’ve received to improve each year.”

January will again see the return of the competition Grampian’s Got Talent, which features four heats with up to 10 acts per night.

Kicking off on January 12 at the Carmelite Hotel on Stirling Street, the competition will find a performer to be the main headline at the festival.

Two winners will be selected from each heat to go through to the final and a panel vote and public vote will help crown the overall winner.

Tickets for the event are free, and can be registered for online at bit.ly/2rjpJeE

Donations for the upcoming events can also be left online by following the link above.

It is hoped that more corporate sponsorships can be secured for next year’s event.

Anyone who is interested in supporting Grampian Pride is asked to contact Deejay on deejay@grampianpride.org