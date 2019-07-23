Great news as support charity moves to new north-east base

A charity has relocated in a north-east town due to increase demand.

Cornerstone Connects in Stonehaven, known locally as CCS, offers anyone with a disability help and support.

Previously based on Evan Street, CCS has now moved to much larger premises on Allardice Street.

A spokesman for Cornerstone said: “People have come to rely on Cornerstone Connects Stonehaven, to access a wide range of therapeutic and social activities. The move to Allardice Street is great news for CCS and for the community as a whole.

“The hub launched in April 2018 with the purpose of helping people connect with their community.

“Since then, as there is nothing else like it in Stonehaven, the number of people seeking support has increased significantly. Currently CCS supports over 45 people each week, and were struggling to accommodate them all on Evan Street.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Activities offered by CCS are chosen based on requests from people they support and include music lessons, drama groups and craft sessions.

The spokesman added: “CCS also operates as a shop but is unlike any other charity shop.

“Nothing they sell is second hand – they specialise in offering embroidered gifts, jewellery, eco-friendly and fairtrade products as well as local artisan goods.”