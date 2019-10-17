Great British Bake Off star Martha Collison heads to Aberdeen for charity event

The youngest ever Great British Bake Off contestant will return to Aberdeen next week.

Martha Collison, along with chocolatier and patissier Will Torrent will be in the Granite City as part of their Cakes, Bakes & Faith tour on October 23.

At just 17 Martha reached the quarter finals of the Great British Bake Off and has since gone on to release a number of cookbooks as well as partner with Waitrose.

Go-host on the tour, Will, began his training as a teenager under legendary chef Heston Blumenthal.

Both will take part in live baking and inspiring talks at the event, as well as tackling a mystery live baking challenge.

Guests will also be able to have their own bakes sampled by the pair at the event, which is being held at the Aberdeen Christian Fellowship on Union Grove.

Cakes, Bakes & Faith is organised in partnership with Tearfund Scotland – an international relief and development charity.

As ambassadors for the charity, Martha and Will share stories from trips around the world where they have seen firsthand the work of tearfund.

These include Martha’s visit to Lebanon, where she met refugees including 12-year-old Sara and 10-year-old Zain.

Speaking on the visit Martha said: Sara and Zain were two of the bravest children I have met.

“War has put them through so much, but they draw strength from the community they live in.

“They are able to feel joy again, to love themselves and trust those around them.

“I have met people who have suffered so much trauma and are still suffering so much now but the hope I see Tearfund bringing to communities is phenomenal.”

Chocolatier Will was given the opportunity to travel to the Ivory Coast to meet cocoa farmers supported by Tearfund’s partners.

Graeme McMeekin, Director of Tearfund Scotland, said: “I’m really pleased that we are bringing the Cakes, Bakes and Faith event to churches in Stirling, Aberdeen and Dundee this year.

“It promises to be a really fun evening for friends and family who love to bake.

“I hope that Will and Martha will not only inspire people’s baking skills, but will also encourage everyone that together we can see an end to extreme poverty in our lifetime.”

Tickets for the event are available online here, with proceeds from the event going to support Tearfund Scotland’s work around the world.