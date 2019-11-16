North-east charity thanks supporters

A north-east charity has said a huge “thank you” to everyone who has supported it.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal, which aims to raise £8 million towards the construction and maintenance of a planned specialist support centre in the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

The charity said it has been “overwhelmed” by the response it has had, and raising £2.4m wouldn’t have been possible without the generous residents of the north-east.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “The generosity of individuals, businesses, community groups, schools and everyone else in between has been overwhelming.

“From bake sales, afternoon teas and ceilidhs to firewalkers, marathon runners and skydivers, everyone has gone above and beyond to support this life-changing project.”

Throughout the year people have been putting their best feet forward to raise funds in a range of ways.

A number of firms took part in the Venture challenge, which encouraged companies to carry out activities to raise as much money as possible, including creating a canvas, a mindfulness colouring-in book and an SAS-style bootcamp.

Joan Cowie, volunteer and information co-ordinator at Charlie House, said: “Since the launch of our Volunteer Project at the end of last year, we have been amazed at the generosity and willingness of people across the north-east to gift their time to Charlie House.

“We have expanded our team of volunteers to support with both fundraising and information events for the Big Build Appeal.

“These incredible individuals and groups offer not just their time but also skills, energy and enthusiasm to support the work we do.

“Without their tremendous contribution over the last year we wouldn’t have been able to hit the milestone markers we have and for that we are extremely grateful.”

The ReCHarge Cafe, Charlie House’s first fundraising cafe venture in the Bon Accord Centre, was also generously supported by a number of corporations.

To get involved with volunteering, email volunteer@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.

And for fundraising, contact fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or call the office.