North-east groups sharing out £90k of lottery funding

Community groups have been awarded more than £90,000 of cash from the National Lottery.

The groups are among 173 organisations sharing a £1.2 million pot of funding as it gets ready to celebrate its 25th birthday later this month.

The money will be used to improve services and activities for residents living in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Among the groups receiving funding is the Bridge of Don and District Men’s Shed, which was awarded £5,000 to buy new equipment.

John Smith, of the Men’s Shed, said: “This National Lottery award will go a long way in providing much-needed equipment and resources to enable us to grow further and to provide a place where men and women can socialise and work on hobbies and projects.”

Cultivate Aberdeen has been awarded £10,000 to develop a community garden at St Fittick’s in Torry.

The goal of this project is to improve mental health and to provide participants with home-grown fruit and vegetables.

And the Miscarriage Information and Support Service has been allocated £9,881 to expand its services for women and their partners.

A £5,000 grant will also help Hand of Solace, an elderly support service in Aberdeen.

Immaculata Nnabuko, chair of Hand of Solace, said: “We are really grateful to the National Lottery as funding has helped our new organisation to progress beyond our expectation.”

Other groups awarded funding were the Banchory Paths Association to upgrade a section of woodland footpath and the Strachan Village Hall group for building renovations.

Stirling Marshall, Strachan Village Hall trustee, said: “This award allows us to complete our renovation project and provide a hall with modern facilities for our village and its surrounding rural area.”

The money handed out to community groups was raised through the sale of lottery tickets.

A National Lottery Awards for All spokeswoman said: “It’s great to see Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire groups sharing in the celebrations with projects that will bring local people together to meet new friends, learn new skills and build confidence among people of all ages.”