Grass will no longer be cut in some parts of Aberdeen – but council chiefs will not say where

Council chiefs have been blasted for axing grass cutting due to “severe” financial constraints.

Aberdeen City Council say the service would stop in some areas of Aberdeen – but have not revealed which areas of the city would be affected.

The move has been criticised by opposition councillor Martin Greig, who said basic infrastructure will suffer.

It is one of the measures aimed at reducing costs for the local authority to help bridge a funding gap of £41.2 million.

Councillor Martin Greig said: “The council budget cuts are beginning to make a major impact in reducing services across the city.

“There is even going to be less work done on essential things like maintaining grass areas.

“Everyone will see the quality of life gradually decline as these unwelcome budget decisions are actioned.

“Not enough priority is being given to repair and upgrade the basic infrastructure of the city that everyone relies on.

“The new garden tax and the other increased charges are adding financial pressures on to so many residents.

“A great deal of individuals are worried about these extra charges and the higher costs of public services.

“They are paying more and not getting better standards in return.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The financial constraints the council is operating under are severe, with reduced grant funding coupled with increasing costs and rising demand.

“Our 2019-20 budget focuses on ensuring the best outcomes for individuals and communities while protecting the most vulnerable in our city.

“In setting those important priorities, savings in other parts of our operation have had to be found.

“We will continue to carry out our grounds maintenance programme to the high standard everyone expects, and grass banks are still being cut as part of our grass-cutting programme but not so often and, in some areas, cutting will stop.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said he did not know which areas of the city could see grass cutting stop, adding it was up to the service to agree which areas.

He added: “Maybe we would have more money to spend if the Lib Dems had joined this administration in writing to the Scottish Government requesting that £28m was not cut from our agreed revenue grant.”

The Scottish Government has previously said the council would receive £375.7m to fund services in 2019-20 and could generate an additional £5.8m – meaning a total of £381.6m – using its council tax powers.