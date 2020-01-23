North-east MSP encourages charities to apply for funding

Charities in the north-east are being encouraged to apply for People’s Postcode Lottery funding.

Registered charitable organisations can now apply to one of three trusts for grants of between £500 and £20,000, depending on the nature of the project.

Not-for-profit groups can also apply for a set-limit grant of £2,000.

Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, encouraged north-east groups to get involved.

She said: “Throughout my time as an MSP I have had the privilege of meeting charities in my constituency which provide a range of invaluable support to communities and vulnerable people.

“It is certainly welcome to note that the People’s Postcode Lottery have opened applications for funding and I would certainly encourage eligible organisations in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, as well as the wider north-east, to apply for a grant that can make a real difference to their projects.”

There are specific categories that can be entered into, including poverty, discrimination and human rights.

Charities have until February 4 to submit applications for funding.