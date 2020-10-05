Grants could provide funding boost for north-east charities

North-east charities and community groups could receive a funding boost through a new grants programme.

Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action (AVA) has announced the scheme in partnership with Foundation Scotland’s Response, Recovery and Resilience Fund and the other 31 third sector Interfaces across the country.

Through the programme, charities and community groups operating in Aberdeenshire will be able to apply for an award of up to £1,000.

The scheme is open to groups which are delivering services to support people who are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with priority being given to projects that respond to people living with poor, interrupted, or impaired access to food, shelter, and necessary amenities while helping to build resilience in local communities.

Applications are now open, and funds are to be awarded around the end of November.

Dan Shaw, CEO at AVA, said: “We are very pleased with being able to again, financially support the amazing ongoing work across Aberdeenshire by voluntary groups both new and existing that continue to rally round their communities in response to Covid-19.

“We work with volunteers on a daily basis and are continually staggered by their capacity to support vulnerable people at this time.

“Our aim is to help them to do this and with Christmas just around the corner it will be particularly hard on some families and individuals this year.”

To find out more and to apply visit avashire.org.uk

The closing date for the first phase of applications is October 30.