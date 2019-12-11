Grants available for north-east groups to help promote Doric

Projects looking for funding to promote the Doric heritage of the north-east have until tomorrow to submit applications to a brand-new grant scheme.

The Doric Board is offering grants of up to £1,000 to applicants who stay in the north-east and work on projects which comply with the board’s objectives – the promotion of the language, traditions and culture of the region.

Applications should be made to the Doric Board by December 12 using the application form available at doricboard.com

Funds will be given to successful applicants in mid-January. To find out more visit the website or email info@doricboard.com