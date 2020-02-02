Grant scheme to fight homelessness in the north-east backed

A city charity has welcomed the launch of a fund aimed at tackling homelessness.

The Third Sector Homelessness Fund is designed to help charities improve and change their services in line with the Scottish Government’s Ending Homelessness Together Action Plan.

The £4.5 million grant programme will run for three years and is being managed by the Corra Foundation.

Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils both feature in the top 10 local authorities for homeless applications in Scotland.

The most recent figures, for the 2018/19 period, show a slight fall in Aberdeen City Council from the previous year although there were still more than 1,500 applications.

In Aberdeenshire Council, there was a slight increase on the previous year with just over 1,000 applications.

Mike Burns, chief executive of Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “The fund is very welcome and is specifically for third-sector organisations like ourselves.

“The money will help us support local authorities with the aim of preventing and reducing homelessness.

“Aberdeen City Council currently has a target of reducing the waiting time for getting into accommodation from 160 days to 50 days.

“These funds will allow organisations such as ourselves to continue to support them in that aim.

“A lot of people in this position have complex needs and this will support them.

“It is a huge positive step and will help countless people who find themselves in an extremely vulnerable position.”

The money forms part of the £50 million Ending Homelessness Fund and is designed to specifically support third-sector organisations as they adapt to local authorities’ transition to a rapid rehousing model.

It supports projects that trial different and innovative approaches to service delivery and aims to build cross-sector collaborations.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, who is also the Scottish Government’s housing minister, said: “Ending homelessness requires strong partnership and collaboration across government, local authorities, the third sector and the wider public sector.

“Based on the positive progress to change systems and approaches I have seen over the last year alongside the determined effort that is obvious across the sector, I believe the foundations are in place to realise the vision of a Scotland where homelessness no longer exists.

“This new fund will support third-sector organisations as they adapt how their services are delivered in line with the Ending Homelessness Together Action Plan and in context with each local authority’s Rapid Rehousing Transition Plan.”