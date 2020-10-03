Grant allows Aberdeen community hall upgrade to go ahead

An Aberdeen community hall is to undergo a major revamp thanks to a donation from a leading supermarket.

The Fittie Community Development Trust has been awarded a grant of £6,883 from the Morrisons Foundation.

It will be used to install a new disabled access toilet and baby change facility at Fittie Community Hall in Footdee.

The building was previously disused until it was bought from Aberdeen City Council in 2018.

Mary Falconer, board member of the trust, said: ”Fittie Community Development Trust wished to express sincere thanks for the support of our project’s application for an accessible toilet suite for our community hall in the village of Footdee Aberdeen.”

“Since acquiring the hall, with its basic amenities, we have been working hard at hosting fundraising events and sourcing grants to refurbish as a fully accessible space that is fit for purpose.

“This welcome grant, provided by The Morrisons Foundation, has come at the best possible time for the trust and will make a practical and positive difference to our activities, in that it allows us to open our door to the community once more.”

Adrian Horsley, Morrisons Foundation Advisor said: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to provide this much-needed grant to Fittie Community Development Trust. Knowing that our support will make a long-lasting difference to all the members of the local community that rely on the services provided by the charity really does make me very proud.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives.