Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Granite-gate: Every brick accounted for after missing UTG masonry outrage

By Alastair Gossip
22/09/2021, 10:32 am Updated: 22/09/2021, 10:44 am
Granite from Union Terrace Gardens was left in a private gardens in Cults.
Granite from Union Terrace Gardens was left in a private gardens in Cults.

All granite and other masonry from Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen has been accounted for – after outrage at piles of stone being dumped in a private garden.

Aberdeen City Council ordered contractor Balfour Beatty to carry out a full audit of items removed from the Victorian park back in June.

The much-loved city centre green space is undergoing a £28 million overhaul, with work hoped to be completed by the end of the year.

Granite-gate: Why was the UTG masonry audit needed?

It followed stacks of the rock, as well as a globe street lamp from UTG, being discovered in the garden of city businessman Mike Wilson.

Sub-contractor Graeme Cheyne Builders had left the rock at what bosses Balfour Beatty later described as the “unapproved location” in the rush to get finished on a Friday afternoon.

Mr Wilson raised the alarm for the safety of more of the granite – protected by planning law and required to be reused where possible in the huge redevelopment of the park – on finding it in his Cults driveway.

UTG granite downtakings all accounted for

A report to be considered by the council’s audit, risk and scrutiny committee next week states that the probe into the whereabouts of the granite, railings, lights and heraldic shields from the pocket park in Rosemount Viaduct are all accounted for.

It reads: “A full audit of all granite downtakings, railings, lamps and heraldic shields was also carried out by the principal contractor.

“This audit confirms that all items, as per their site start survey inventory, including those items removed from the UTG site that were deposited at an unapproved address, have been accounted for.”

There was public outrage and concern for the city’s heritage as rumours of the wayward rock began to circulate this summer – with some even worried UTG granite had been disposed off at north-east quarries.

Police were first brought in to investigate how the granite had come to be left in Mr Wilson’s garden.

In July, they announced they had found no evidence of criminality.