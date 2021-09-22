Granite-gate: Every brick accounted for after missing UTG masonry outrage

All granite and other masonry from Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen has been accounted for – after outrage at piles of stone being dumped in a private garden.

Aberdeen City Council ordered contractor Balfour Beatty to carry out a full audit of items removed from the Victorian park back in June.

The much-loved city centre green space is undergoing a £28 million overhaul, with work hoped to be completed by the end of the year.

Granite-gate: Why was the UTG masonry audit needed?

It followed stacks of the rock, as well as a globe street lamp from UTG, being discovered in the garden of city businessman Mike Wilson.

Sub-contractor Graeme Cheyne Builders had left the rock at what bosses Balfour Beatty later described as the “unapproved location” in the rush to get finished on a Friday afternoon.

Mr Wilson raised the alarm for the safety of more of the granite – protected by planning law and required to be reused where possible in the huge redevelopment of the park – on finding it in his Cults driveway.

UTG granite downtakings all accounted for

A report to be considered by the council’s audit, risk and scrutiny committee next week states that the probe into the whereabouts of the granite, railings, lights and heraldic shields from the pocket park in Rosemount Viaduct are all accounted for.

It reads: “A full audit of all granite downtakings, railings, lamps and heraldic shields was also carried out by the principal contractor.

“This audit confirms that all items, as per their site start survey inventory, including those items removed from the UTG site that were deposited at an unapproved address, have been accounted for.”

There was public outrage and concern for the city’s heritage as rumours of the wayward rock began to circulate this summer – with some even worried UTG granite had been disposed off at north-east quarries.

Police were first brought in to investigate how the granite had come to be left in Mr Wilson’s garden.

In July, they announced they had found no evidence of criminality.