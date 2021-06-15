Granite found in an Aberdeen back yard is from Union Terrace Gardens, it has been confirmed – leaving council bosses considering whether their builders have breached their contract to keep it safe.

Town House officials have revealed a sub-contractor involved in the moving and storage of the blocks during the £28 million renovation of the Victorian park has admitted it was sourced from there.

Council chiefs are to meet with representatives from main contractor Balfour Beatty tomorrow to discuss the security of granite – which has to be reused in the refurbished gardens unless otherwise authorised.

They are also understood to be exploring the possibility that the blunder could amount to a breach of contract covering the Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) project.

It comes after we revealed Aberdeen City Council had launched an investigation, working with Balfour Beatty, into the whereabouts of the rock removed from the Victorian green space.

Balfour Beatty has so far failed to respond to our request for comment.

But a council spokeswoman told us: “Council officials were today advised by the sub-contractor involved in the moving and storage of granite from UTG that this was UTG granite.

“Officers are meeting with the main contractor tomorrow to discuss the matter in further detail and to inform any further action that may be appropriate.

“Separately a review will be carried out to consider whether any breach of contract had occurred on behalf of any responsible party.”

The dozens of slabs, found in someone’s back garden within the city, were removed from the park for safe keeping.

Other features, such as statues of King Edward VII and William Wallace, have also been temporarily relocated.

According to our sources, the new owner – who has chosen to remain anonymous – was “given” the stone and is more than willing to return it to local authority due to its importance to the city’s heritage.

Earlier today, a police spokeswoman confirmed there was nothing to suggest the granite had changed hands illegally.

She said: “I have contacted several officers at division and I can confirm the matter has not been reported to police.”

The alleged loss of part of the Granite City’s heritage is being treated as a “matter of urgency” by Town House bosses – who launched their probe after being confronted with images of the rock piled high in someone’s garden.

Only last week, assurances had been given to Liberal Democrat group leader on the council, Ian Yuill, that “ALL” – in capital letters – granite would be retained and reused in UTG.

Mr Yuill also raised concern having heard reports some of the apparently absent blocks had been crushed at an Aberdeenshire quarry.

Having been to see the roving rock, he believes it could have been sourced from the stairway into the park from Rosemount Viaduct.

It is the latest controversy in the storied past of UTG, with its future the subject of debate for decades.