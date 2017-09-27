Aberdeen’s contactless spending more than doubles in one year

Contactless spending has more than doubled in Aberdeen in the last year, according to new figures.

Research has been carried out by Barclays to mark the 10th anniversary of contactless payment being introduced in the UK.

And the numbers have shown that spending in the Granite City has risen by 108% in the last 12 months. It is a growth that has been reflected across the country, with Glasgow noting a 109% rise and Edinburgh a 97% increase.

Adam Herson, director at Barclaycard Mobile Payments, said: “Over the past decade contactless payments have transformed how consumers shop, travel and trade and the Scots have really embraced this fast and convenient way of paying.

“The amount spent by Scottish shoppers using the technology has continued to increase year-on-year and the trend towards ‘touch and go’ shows no signs of slowing down.

“September marks the 10th anniversary of Barclaycard introducing contactless payments to the UK and we are looking forward to continuing to innovate with new initiatives to make buying and selling quicker and easier for both shoppers and retailers over the next 10 years.”