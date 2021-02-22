Granite City get ready to giggle as comedian Jack Dee announces Aberdeen tour date

Comedy lovers are set for a ticket scramble as tickets for Jack Dee’s brand new Aberdeen tour date goes on sale next week.

The popular stand-up comedian will be stopping off at the Music Hall as part of his ‘Off The Telly’ show on Thursday, September 30.

Established as one of Britain’s well-loved and biggest comedy stars, Jack Dee has captured the imagination of audiences and critics with his dry humour and deadpan delivery.

The television star is well known for hosting the numerous programmes such as The Jack Dee Show and Live at the Apollo.

On his last visit to the north-east he sold out The Barn in Banchory.

Tickets are on sale Friday, February 26 at 10am on the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.