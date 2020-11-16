Grandson in driving seat as iconic Aberdeen pub reopens

The first weekend following the reopening of an iconic Aberdeen venue has been hailed a “great success”.

The Blue Lamp’s owner Sandy Brown died from cancer at the age of 74 in April and it subsequently closed its doors.

However, his grandson Lewis Brown has taken over the reins and has now reopened the popular Gallowgate watering hole, which is famous for its jazz nights.

The pandemic means the Lampie, as it affectionately known, has a reduced capacity and alcohol can only be served with a meal.

Lewis said that since reopening on Friday plenty familiar faces have walked through its doors.

He said customers have also said how much they miss his grandfather following his death in the spring.

Lewis said: “The opening weekend was a great success. It was fantastic to be able to welcome everyone back, familiar faces and new alike.

“Everyone had a good time and were so glad to be back in The Blue Lamp. Our new cocktail and food menu went down really well with everyone.

“It was such a relief to finally be able to open our doors again after such a long time being shut.

“We were obviously disappointed we couldn’t put on any live music for our opening weekend, as that’s what we are famous for, but we still had a great time and know everyone who came felt the same.

“We had a lot of familiar faces in over the weekend, which is great. They said they missed the Blue Lamp but miss Sandy Brown even more.

“Many of those who knew Sandy went out of their way to stress how proud they think Sandy would have been of us.”

Lewis is working alongside long-time Blue Lamp staff member Paddy Buchanan and the duo are planning their own tribute to Sandy when Covid-19 restrictions allow.

He said: “The Blue Lamp is famous for its live music and we can’t wait until we are allowed to welcome bands and musicians back.

“After the pandemic has passed we want to celebrate Sandy’s life properly. Had we not been locked down we know that hundreds of people would have wanted to attend his funeral or pay their respects in some way.

“We want to hold a music festival at The Blue Lamp in his honour, a long weekend packed full of dancing and live music, representing the eclectic range of styles and genres Sandy championed like jazz, folk, rock, reggae and bluegrass to name but a few.”

For more information about the Blue Lamp contact reservations.thebluelamp@gmail.com