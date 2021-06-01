Show Links
Grandfather tells of life-changing consequences after vicious attack outside pub

By Danny McKay
01/06/2021, 6:00 am Updated: 01/06/2021, 8:16 am
Michael Middler suffered life-changing injuries after the assault outside Kemnay's Burnett Arms.

A single punch in an altercation outside a north-east bar has left a grandfather with life-changing injuries.

Michael Middler, 54, had been standing outside the Burnett Arms Hotel in Kemnay when he was punched in the face by Callum Wright “out of the blue”.

The grandad-of-four was instantly knocked unconscious and struck his head on the ground, causing a catastrophic brain injury that he says has changed his life.

