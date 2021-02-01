Granddaughter’s book to tell stories of Tartan Army legend Joe McGunnigle

The adventures of a globetrotting north-east football fan are to be documented in a new book written by his granddaughter.

Joe McGunnigle, who passed away last January at the age of 77, visited 54 countries to watch Scotland play and followed the team to five World Cups.

Along the way, he made many friends and came home with an abundance of tales to pass on.

Before he passed away, Joe – who also supported Aberdeen and amateur side Woodside – was told he should put his stories down in writing.

Sadly, he never had the opportunity – but now his granddaughter Cassie, 23, wants to ensure his legacy lives on.

Cassie said: “Everyone always told my Granda he should write a book because he had so many different stories from his trips around the world.

“When he passed away I was very dispirited that he never got to put anything down on paper. It was one of the first things I wanted to do once I felt I was able to.

“I’m quite fond of writing and it’s something Granda always encouraged me to do.

“However, the book isn’t about me. It’s about the stories from everyone who knew him and my writing is really just there to support that.

“It needs to be a personal reflection on his life.”

The book will focus on Joe’s football travels around the globe, and will cover a number of themes.

Cassie, who is set to start a Masters degree in journalism later this year, has already begun interviewing those who knew her grandfather.

So far, she has had more than 160 people get in touch eager to tell the stories of the Tartan Army legend.

Now she wants others to get in touch to share their memories.

She said: “My Granda came from a poor background so to end up travelling as widely as he did was amazing and he met a lot of people along the way.

“I want the book to focus on the football – not just the games, but the things that happened round about that too, and how important it is to have a passion in life.

“My Granda’s passion opened doors and unlocked many others.”

Cassie added: “He brought me up from a young age and he was a big, big loss to me.

“My Granda meant a tremendous amount to me. He always has been and continues to be my biggest inspiration in life.

“His story has not ended just because he is no longer here.

“I think it’s so important to have something tangible and physical to remember him by.”

Do you have stories, memories or pictures of Joe from his football travels?

Email cassiemcgunnigle@outlook.com or click here.

You can also visit the special page set up on social media for the project by searching for ‘Joe McGunnigle – the written memoir‘ on Facebook.