The writing is not on the wall for Aberdeen’s very own graffiti grannies

A group of arty pensioners brought together as part of a festival have vowed to continue.

The Graffiti Grannies, which also features two Graffiti Grandads, was formed as part of Nuart – the annual Aberdeen street art festival.

As part of the LATA 65 project, the first of its kind in the UK, the group daubed their own designs on Adelphi Lane.

Now, with the festival firmly behind them, the Graffiti Grannies are looking to continue, under the name Granarchy.

They will receive continued support from Aberdeen Inspired – who will help the pensioners secure other walls across the city.

Rosemary Murray, 77, from Westhill, was one of the group to feature on daytime TV show This Morning on Wednesday, told of the plans to continue on.

She said: “We’ve really gelled as a group and we’re going to be staying together.

“We’re very proud of the work that we’ve done, and of Aberdeen Inspired, we really just want to keep going and show people what the grannies can do.”

According to Rosemary, it didn’t take long for the decision to be made to keep the group together.

She said: “After the three days when we did our wall at the Adelphi Close, we thought that we must stay together.

“This is the first project like it in Britain and it would be sinful if we didn’t keep it going.

“We want it to spread to other places, other towns – and show them what Aberdeen can do.”

During their This Morning appearance, the group created a special piece on a backstage wall of the ITV show’s studio.

Rosemary also hopes to bring more people over 65 into the group, and looks forward to being able to share the skills they learned.

She said: “I hope that this will make more people pick up the hobby – we know what to do and we’ll show them. We’ll be the next tutors.

“Aberdeen Inspired will also get suitable walls for us – because there are some around – and we’ll get the permissions that we need and we’ll be able to spray them.”

Adrian Watson, the chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We’re looking at potential for them and how we can help them move forward.

“There will definitely be other opportunities for them – I don’t think we’ve heard the last of the Graffiti Grannies.”

The group are already in talks with one community group for a commission within the city, however details have yet to be finalised on the project.

The LATA 65 project was created by Portuguese artist Lara Seixo Rodrigues – who held a number of workshops following an initial sign up period, with the project culminating in the Adelphi Lane commission.