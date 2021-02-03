Grampian Transport Museum curator to step down from role after 38 years

The curator of a popular north-east museum is stepping down from his role after spending most of his career working at the tourist attraction.

Mike Ward has been curator of the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford since shortly after the site opened to the public.

Now, he has announced he will be retiring alongside his wife Mandy, who works as the museum administrator.

The pair have been referred to as the “backbone” of the facility.

Mike took up his role in April 1983, but now, aged 65, he said he is looking forward to spending time on his other interests.

He said: “It’s a long time to work somewhere, but it’s not unusual in the world of museums. It’s been a fantastic job, I was 27 when I took the job on, and every single season has been better than the one before, because we’ve worked to make them better.

“It’s time to move on now and give the opportunity to a younger person.

“I want to get out and about while I’m still active, my wife and I have seen the lockdowns as a dress rehearsal for retirement. We have been out hillwalking and enjoying the local area, we’re lucky our children live close by and we’re grandparents now.

“I’ve got lots of interests, I like restoring cars, so I’m looking forward to doing that.”

Chairman of the board of trustees Paul Lawson said: “Mike and his wife Mandy have been the backbone of the daily operations of GTM since shortly after it opened and are known and respected throughout the museum sector and the region’s visitor economy.

“Between them they have done an amazing job and the award-winning museum currently enjoys a four-star rating with the Scottish Tourist Board and a TripAdvisor ‘Certificate of Excellence’.

“We have been aware of Mike and Mandy’s plans to retire for a long time and have been preparing for it. They have recently had the joy of becoming grandparents and are looking forward to spending more time in that role.

“Grampian Transport Museum has grown and developed over the years based on the philosophy of always being ‘topical and relevant’, presenting the local history of land transport in the north-east in the context of the wider land transport history and future. Our current ‘Probing the future’ exhibition is an excellent example of just that.”

The site is now looking for someone else to take up the new position of museum director at the end of the 2021 season.

Paul added: “In our search for a replacement for Mike, for whom 2021 will be his last season, we are seeking the special individual who will be able to continue building on this very sound base and has the vision to take the museum forward with their own ideas too.

“The museum is now very busy preparing for its 2021 season-opening, currently planned for 1st April.

“Every year approximately a third of the exhibition is changed, keeping it fresh and interesting.

“This winter there is also a lot of work being carried out on projects funded by a grant from Museums and Galleries Scotland (MGS) including solar panels, air source heating, new toilets and IT upgrades, so the museum will be in great shape for the new director to take over.”

For more information on how to apply for the position, visit https://www.gtm.org.uk/museum-director