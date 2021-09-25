Grampian Television 60th anniversary: Should more have been done to secure independence of the channel?

Sixty years after the launch of Grampian Television, former channel stalwarts Jimmy Spankie and Ted Brocklebank reflect on “the way it was” and tell Michael Alexander why they think the station should have remained independent for longer.

It was the little station with a big reputation.

Grampian Television, which launched on September 30, 1961, served an area bigger than the Netherlands, working from studios as far apart as Aberdeen, Stornoway, Dundee and Inverness.