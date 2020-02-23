Grampian Pride organisers to hold comedy night

The organisers of Grampian Pride are hosting a comedy event.

It is being held at Breakneck Comedy on King Street at 7pm on March 1, with Grampian Pride itself taking place in Aberdeen on May 30.

A spokesman for the event said: “As we count down the days until Grampian Pride 2020 we wanted to bring everyone together for a fun-filled night of guaranteed laughs.

“We have joined with Breakneck Comedy to offer a night to remember with the amazing Ignacio Lopez and friends.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Meanwhile, organisers hope more corporate sponsorships can be secured for the annual celebration of LGBT culture through the city centre.

Any businesses interested in backing Grampian Pride 2020 are asked to contact organiser Deejay Bullock on deejay@grampianpride.org