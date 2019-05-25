Grampian Pride kicks off in Aberdeen city centre

Thousands turned out in rainbow colours today to celebrate Aberdeen’s second ever Grampian Pride.

An estimated 6,000 people paraded down Union Street in a sea of colour, with rainbow flags and colourful necklaces handed out to those lining the city street.

Last year’s inaugural event was described as an “emotional, historical day” and organisers have anticipated an even bigger LGBTQ+ celebration today.

The fun is set to continue with entertainment at the Pride Village at the Queen’s Links.

Performances will run from 1 to 8pm and there will also be food and drink stalls, a bar tent, information stalls and family spaces.

The north-east celebration is one of several Pride festivals taking place across Scotland this year, with other events taking place in cities including Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow.