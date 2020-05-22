Grampian Pride goes virtual after annual parade is cancelled

Grampian Pride is to host a series of virtual events after the annual celebration was postponed due to Covid-19.

On Saturday May 30, Grampian Pride will go live throughout the day and north-east residents will have the chance to get involved on social media.

Special guests have been invited to join live events on Facebook to answer questions and give out advice.

Performances will be streamed on Shutdown FM from around 4pm until 9pm. At 9pm, the Shutdown FM resident DJ will continue with an afterparty until the early hours of the morning.

To finish off the weekend, residents have the chance to join Four Pillars volunteers for afternoon tea, mellow music and general chatter from 1pm on Zoom. Details for joining the event, which takes place on May 31, will be made available on social media.

To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/grampianpride

For information or advice, visit www.fourpillarsuk.org

