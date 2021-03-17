Grampian Ladies and Girls FC walked, ran and cycled the equivalent of the distance from John o’Groats to Land’s End, raising more than six times their original target.

More than 200 locals – Grampian Ladies and Girls FC members and their friends and family – managed to walk 2034.26km and raise £6,100 for the club so far.

Following on from the success of their previous fitness challenge which saw the football club raise more than £2,000 for local charities, Grampian Ladies and Girls FC chairman George Duncan wanted the team to do another socially-distanced challenge to raise vital funds.

Kincorth-based George said: “Last year, we did a challenge for charity when the team ran for 24 hours – everyone in the team took an hour slot, so the team kept running for a whole day.

© Supplied by Grampian Ladies and

“We raised £2,500 for NHS charities and the foodbank at Assassin Health and Fitness Village.

“A few months ago we acquired seven youth girls’ teams as well, so we wanted to do another challenge involving all eight teams.

“People were running all over Aberdeen every hour from 12pm on March 6 to 12pm on March 7.”

And it wasn’t just current players who took part in the fitness challenge.

George said: “We had an ex-player running in Brighton and we had someone else cycle in Hartlepool.

“We also had three players who stay in Elgin run as well.

“Our sponsors got involved too and so did many mums and dads.

“Our head coach’s grandmother, who is nearly 80, and my 75-year-old dad joined in too.

“It was really good to see so many people involved – it must have been about 200 of us.”

© Supplied by Grampian Ladies and

Aiming to raise £1,000, George was delighted the teams managed to raise more than £6,000 for the club.

He said: “We made a lot of money, which is phenomenal.

“It means we will be able to give the new girls’ teams that we took on a great start.

“The Grampian Ladies decided that all the money we raised will go to the girls’ teams and Ladies won’t take a penny.

“The funds will be spent on training, kits, fees to pay for pitches and referees and more.”

Grampian Ladies and Girls FC crowdfund is still open. Visit http://bit.ly/3bF1BaA if you want to donate.