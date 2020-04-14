Grampian Hospital Radio scoops accolade at national awards

NHS Grampian’s hospital radio scooped a top accolade at the national broadcasting awards.

Ross Maxwell picked up the Best Male Presenter at the 2020 National Hospital Radio Awards.

It was a virtual ceremony, with the event originally due to take place in Bolton on March 28.

The Hospital Broadcasting Association, which represents hospital, health and wellbeing broadcasters across the UK, took the decision to cancel the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ross Maxwell was thrilled to win the accolade.

He said: “I would just like to say a massive thanks for the award, I never thought I’d ever get nominated, never mind win.

“Thank you to everyone at GHR, and a special thanks to John Graham for sending in the nomination.”

Hospital radio stations are playing a pivotal role in the current coronavirus pandemic, with many stations broadcasting remotely with presenters hosting programmes from their own homes.

While many patients in hospitals aren’t able to have visitors, hospital radio is always there to be a friend at the bedside, providing entertainment, information and relaying messages from family and friends.

GHR broadcasts to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and can also be heard via the Tune-In radio app.

Although live broadcasting is suspended at present they continue to provide 24 hour a day programming during the current restrictions.